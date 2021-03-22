Antonio Torres Steals the Show in Redhawks Debut

After transferring from Waubonsie Valley to Naperville Central over the summer, Antonio Torres the Redhawk running back showed no rust as the spring football season rolled around. Three touchdowns in the opening game including a 55 yarder and a 60 yarder. It’s a debut that Antonio Torres, Naperville Central, and Waubonsie Valley won’t be forgetting anytime soon. And it’s Naperville Sports Weekly’s Play of the Week!

Naperville Central went on to win the game in dominant fashion 47-0 while head coach Mike Stine earned career win number 100 with the Redhawks!

