Anneliese Hanson Leads North Rally Past The Valley

Anneliese Hanson steps up and takes charge with North trailing on the scoreboard, netting the game-winning goal with a minute left.

We go to the lacrosse field, where Naperville North trailed late, only to surge ahead in the final minute, thanks to this goal from Anneliese Hanson! Not sure how it skirted around The Valley’s goalie but – doesn’t much matter. The Huskies get the goal, the win… and NSW’s Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Trailing in the waning moments of the lacrosse match, Naperville North forward Anneliese Hanson scores three goals in the final few minutes to push the Huskies to a win over conference rival, The Valley. The final in this one, 14-13.

Check out additional lacrosse highlights from the 2021 season by visit our girl’s highlight page.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favoriteFor more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel.