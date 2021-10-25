« Back to Play of the Week
October 25, 2021

Ann Marie Remmes Makes Memorable Return

Benet Academy senior middle blocker Ann Marie Remmes lost her senior season after tearing her ACL over the summer. But on senior night the Redwing made a memorable return to the court one final time! Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

We open up this match with a senior from Benet serving in Ann Marie Remmes who is participating in a match for the first time this season since tearing her ACL over the summer. Even though the point ends in favor of Wheaton North, the Senior Redwing got to step onto the court one last time. What a moment. Remmes will be heading to play volleyball at Creighton University next fall after her graduation this spring.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.

