Anna Tarantino Lights Up the Scoreboard

Anna Tarantino has been on an absolute tear for the Naperville North girls water polo team, leading them to an unbeaten record.

So, our girls play of the week isn’t a specific play but rather and extended sterling performance from North’s Anna Tarantino. The senior is pacing the Huskies offense – and is on a roll in the post-season. North is undefeated and the undisputed favorite to win the state trophy – so for that, Tarantino nabs Naperville Sports Weekly’s Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Naperville North is on a rampage, cruising through the sectional bracket and advancing to the state series with a dominant offense and a suffocating defense en route to an undefeated record.

