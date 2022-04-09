Anna Platou; Where Are They Now?

One of the top girls lacrosse players Naperville has seen in the past decade is still competing at the D-1 level. Justin Cornwell brings us the latest on former Naperville north star Anna Platou in Where Are They Now? sponsored by Advantage Acura.

Lacrosse has been played across the state of Illinois for decades, but it was not adopted as an official IHSA sport until the 2017-18 school year. Fortunately for our latest Where Are They Now subject, that left just enough time to compete for a state trophy before graduating.

Naperville North standout Anna Platou was an all out force to be reckoned with for the girls lacrosse team. Playing as a midfielder, the Huskie earned varsity playing time as a freshman back in the spring of 2015. By 2016, she developed into an offensive dyanmo, teaming with twin sister Lauren to power the North attack. Anna was named First Team All-State as a sophomore in 2016 and again as a junior in 2017, while Lauren was honorable mention both seasons.

Heading into her senior season, Anna was excited at the opportunity to play for an IHSA trophy with a talented group of teammates in 2018. Unfortunately, knee injuries robbed Platou of all but a handful of games that spring. Following a return to the field in late April, the second injury sidelined Anna for North’s post season push. But the Huskies had help in the form of Cristen Culbertson, Audrey Johnson and Kate Burritt. Lauren Platou also stepped up in a major way, leading the entire state with 96 goals on the year. None bigger than the one in the final seconds of overtime to win the Supersectional championship over the St. Charles Co-Op. The win advanced the Huskies to the first State Championship series in Illinois history. Despite losses to New Trier and Loyola, Naperville North still took home a 4th place trophy and the Platou twins wore their state medals proudly. Anna scored 24 goals in only 5 games while Lauren was a First Team All-State selection.

Following graduation, Lauren headed to the University of Kentucky to pursue a degree in Nursing, while Anna looked to continue her lacrosse career at the University of Cincinnati. It took a few years before she was able to make an impact for the Bearcats on the field, partially due to the 2020 season being cut short due to COVID.

As a junior in 2021, she played in 15 games, while setting career highs in goals and assists, while scoring the game winner in a must win contest against East Carolina.

A two time Academic All-American Athletic Conference honoree, Anna is now fully entrenched in the starting lineup as senior this spring. Plus, she has once again set a new career high in goals, with 6 entering the final months of the season. It’s no surprise to see one of the best players the Naperville area has seen, continuing to thrive in Division I lacrosse.

