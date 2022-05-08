Andrew Arimborgo Goes Behind His Back For the Game-Winner

We got some lacrosse for the Play of the Week as Andrew Arimborgo makes an unbelievable play late in the game. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Coming in hot with a 5-game winning streak, the Naperville North Huskies welcome the Neuqua Valley Wildcats for a DVC showdown on North’s home turf. The last time these two squads met, Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse won big with a 21-8 victory.

Two minutes into extra play, Houck passes to Gavin Merriman near the goal, but Charlie Stemen and company are there to protect their net and are awarded with possession after the scrum.

With under a minute left in overtime, his brother Adam penetrates the defense and then connects with Andrew Arimborgo who goes behind his back to score the game-winning goal. What a ridiculous shot to help his team pick up a big win. Nobody on North saw it coming.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

