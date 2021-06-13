Ammenhauser Siblings Will Carry on Track Legacy

Ammenhauser is quickly becoming synonymous with success at Neuqua Valley with Riley and James dominating the track season. This feature is presented by Edward Medical Group.

“I wish their parents had more kids,” is a common joke used by coaches to reporters upon the graduation of the last in a line of stellar sibling athletes. That’s why Neuqua Valley high school is so grateful for the Ammenhauser family.

Recent graduate Riley Ammenhauser just finished her senior season as one of the most decorated track and field athletes in the history of the school. At 2021 state meet, she became a three time state champion in the triple jump, and took 4th in the long jump. As her Wildcat career comes to a close, she exits with 7 top ten finishes at state and with the number indoor one triple jump distance in the country at 40-1.50. She was also a starter on the volleyball team and won the DVC and sectional championships in the 100 meter dash.

While the eldest Ammenhauser sibling is heading off the star at the University of Michigan, sophomore James Ammenhauser continues to make strides as a jumper on the boys track and field team.

While James has not been doing triple jump as long as Riley, he appears to be a quick study. The sophomore won the Gus Scott Invite last month, took second in the DVC Championships in both the long and triple jump, and finished third in the triple jump at the Naperville North sectional.

It’s common to see the two older Ammenhauser siblings cheering each other on at various meets, offering advice and encouragement. In a rare treat, both Riley and James took home first place medals in the triple jump at the previously mentioned Co-Ed Gus Scott Invitational.

While James still has two more years to make his own mark at the state track and field meet, it won’t be long before the youngest, Lauren Ammenhauser, dons the blue and gold. But for now, these standout siblings will continue to make their school and family proud, working towards being the best athletes they can be.

For Naperville Sports Weekly, I’m Justin Cornwell.