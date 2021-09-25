Alyssa Bombacino; Where Are They Now?

Some athletes need to get settled into a new team or situation, while others are able to hit the ground running right off the bat. Former Neuqua Valley soccer player Alyssa Bombacino has always been a player ready to contribute from day one. Learn more in this Where Are They Now? presented by Advantage Acura.

Day One Starter

As a freshman for the Wildcats in 2015, Bombacino made an immediate impact. She was second on the team in goals scored with ten and second in assists with seven. This was not a case of a young player getting early playing time due to a lack of talent, Bombacino had to earn her playing time on very talented roster. In fact, Neuqua Valley made it all the way to the state championship that season, with Bombacino racking up two assists in a state semi final win over Collinsville. It takes a lot of skill and a tenacious work ethic to see that much playing time so early in a high school career.

Following the Cats loss to New Trier in the state championship, Alyssa continued to improve year after year. After being named honorable mention All-Sectional as a freshman, she was named All-Sectional as a sophomore and then All-State as a junior and senior. By the time her Wildcat career wrapped up, she had moved into third place on the school’s All-time goals scored list with 46.

Twin Athletes in the Family

Bombacino’s twin brother, Tyler, was a state medalist athlete for the blue and gold as well as a member of the state runner up boys cross country team in 2017 and the 2018 state champion boys track and field team.

Flying with the Golden Eagles

After her graduation in 2018, Alyssa Bombacino continued her soccer career at the collegiate level at Marquette University. Maybe it was the familiar color scheme, but once again it did not take long for Bombacino to make her presence felt. As a true freshman, she tied for the Golden Eagles team lead with three goals, eventually being named to the Big East All-Freshman team.

As a sophomore in 2019, Bombacino led the team with seven goals, which included back to back games with a hat trick in wins over Seton Hall and Villanova. She was named 2nd team All-Big East after the season.

The former Wildcat star is back for her redshirt junior season at Marquette this fall as the team’s starting forward. You can expect to see Alyssa Bombacino doing what she does best, putting the ball into the net as the Big East schedule kicks off.

For Naperville Sports Weekly, I’m Justin Cornwell