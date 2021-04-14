Alex Barger Scores Acrobatic, Athletic Goal

Alex Barger has already claimed one Naperville Sports Weekly Play of the Week and now the Huskie has claimed another, scoring an incredible goal. Play of the Week is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

We typically don’t like to give the same player Play of the Week honors twice in the same year… let alone in the same month but, rules are made to be broken. And Alex Barger wont be denied! The feed from Cameron Radeke is batted down by the Huskie before he tracks it down and sends a side winding kick into the back of the net. Just a spectacular goal as North tops Metea – and Barger wins play of the week.

Naperville North scores the first two goals of the game and fends off a pesky Mustang team, winning 2-1.

Check out additional soccer highlights from the 2021 season by visit our boy’s highlight page.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favoriteFor more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel.