Alex Barger; Player Profile

After a shortened season last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic the Naperville North Huskies still managed to finish the season with a 10-2-1 record. Junior forward Alex Barger is one of the main contributors in the team’s success and he is looking forward to competing in a full season.

So far in his career with Naperville North, Alex Barger has scored 26 goals with 24 assists helping the Huskies win DVC titles in 2019 and 2020. Barger currently leads the conference with 8 assists on the season.

Barger has played a major role in the Huskies success as they currently sit in first place in the DVC with the hopes of returning to the State Championship. Naperville North won back-to-back-to-back state championships from 2016-2018, but the Huskies fell in the Supersectional to end the 2019 season, when Barger was a freshman.

After High School Barger plans to continue his soccer career with another powerhouse program. He announced earlier this fall that he will be joining the 8 time National Champions, the Indiana Hoosiers after he graduates in 2023. Joining a long line of successful Huskies at the division one level.

The junior still has the rest of this season and his senior year next fall to help the Huskies try to bring home their 5th state title.

Reporting for Naperville Sports Weekly, I’m Hannah Allen.