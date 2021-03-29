Alex Barger 40 Yard Free Kick for the Win

Alex Barger cues up a free kick from 40 yards out and absolutely drills it past the Central goal keeper, giving Naperville North the rivalry win. Naperville Sports Weekly’s Play of the Week is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

It’s no secret that the rivalry between Naperville North and Naperville Central has always been at a fever pitch on the pitch… but even more so when the game may literally be the season’s highlight. If that’s the case… Alex Barger will be front and center on the end of season reel for the Huskies. His 40 yard free kick in the final moments of regulation wins it over Central and help him win Play of the Week.

