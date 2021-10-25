Aidan Gray Scrambles for Walk off Winner

Naperville North quarterback Aidan Gray shocks the Neuqua Valley defense with a last second scramble to win the DVC championship for the Huskies. That earns Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.

With his team trailing 32-28 with under a minute to play. Aidan Gray responds and has 3rd and 10 from the Neuqua 18 with under ten seconds left. The Huskies need a touchdown to win. Gray avoids a sack and takes off. He breaks an ankle tackle at the ten and runs it in for the walk off touchdown. What a way to win the DVC title. Aidan Gray and Naperville North stun the Wildcats 34-32.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

