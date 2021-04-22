Abby Hurst Christens New Park with Homer

Abby Hurst takes it upon herself to christen Naperville Central’s brand new field by taking a fastball and sending it over the wall in right field.

We go to the brand new Naperville Central softball field for our play of the week. And there’s no better way to break in your new digs than by hitting the first homer the park has ever seen. That’s exactly what Abby Hurst does when the righty gets to the plate and blasts a ball over the right field wall. Not only does she homer, but Central comes back to win in walk off fashion – earning the Redhawk our Play of the Week., presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The Redhawks trailed for nearly the entire game against Benet Academy, but pull out the latest minute win with the walk off in the bottom of the 7th inning.

