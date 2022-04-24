Aarush Bhardwaj Seals the Match With a Huge Dig

We check out boys tennis for the Play of the Week as North freshman Aarush Bhardwaj makes a huge set-sealing play. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Always a great matchup on the tennis courts when crosstown rivals Naperville North and Naperville Central meet up. Finally a nice enough day to rock the tank top.

But as you can imagine, the match was far from over. The Huskie freshman bounces back in set two, going on to win with a strong forehand near the back line. On to set three we go.

With a third set victory within reach, an intense rally is capped off by a great effort by Daniel Wu, but an even better one by Aarush Bhardwaj as he hustles after the ball to somehow guide it over the net, which helps seal the victory. The closer look really shows how far the Huskie had to run to get to the ball. Unreal.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

