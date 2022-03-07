Aaron Lewis, Metea Valley Boys Track and Field; Coach’s Corner

Metea Valley boys track and field coach Aaron Lewis is excited for big things for the Mustangs this spring! This Coach’s Corner segment is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

For thirteen years, Aaron Lewis has led the Metea Valley boys track and field team. The indoor season is already underway. The DuPage Valley Conference Indoor championship meet is being held on March 18th at North Central College.

This year, Metea Valley has several state hopefuls including two time All State hurdler Jalen Johnson. Johnson is heading to Northern Illinois University to play football next fall.

The pre-meet ritual for Coach Lewis of stopping by Starbucks for a skinny vanilla latte, a breakfast sandwich and a cheese danish helps prepare him for long days at the track.

He always appreciated the hard work and determination of Chicago Bears running back Aaron Lewis growing up, as well as his character.

Coach Lewis will continue to coach track and field and lead the Mustangs as long as he has a passion for teaching and putting in the work. That is based on advice he learned early on in his career.

