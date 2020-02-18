What Seniors Need To Know About Medicare

The number one concern for seniors and their families is medical care and its cost. Joining the group on Seniors Today to share her expertise is Colleen Ceh Becvar, a gerontologist & owner of Trinity Advocacy Group as they discuss what every senior needs to know about Medicare.

Biggest Change for Medicare in 2020

The coverage gap with Medicare D for prescription drugs closed, so now seniors can save up to $5,000 per year.

Two Choices with Medicare

Traditional Medicare A plus a supplement and Medicare D: 75% of all recipients choose this option.

Medicare Advantage: Combines all Medicare options into one. 25% of all recipients choose this option.

Colleen Ceh Becvar also recommends that everyone take advantage of SHIP – Senior Health Insurance Provider. This is a free service with one-on-one consolation. The counselors do not advocate or sell any insurance; it is informational only and is designed to help you assess your Medicare options and is readily available in DuPage County.

