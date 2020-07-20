Welcome to Cedarhurst – Naperville’s Senior Living Community

We started Cedarhurst of Naperville to provide truly person-directed care. We take the time to know and work with each resident as an individual, and to provide them with care that’s as unique as they are, whether it’s Assisted Living or Memory Care.

Person-Directed Care

“We are one big family,” says Executive Director Jamie Pugh, “from our employees, to our management team, to our health providers, to our folks in our home office. We value the connection to each other, and we value getting to know each other on a personal level. So, I think the residents would tell you that it feels like family and as much as home as possible.”

Our caring, compassionate staff, first-rate amenities, beautiful environment and welcoming, supportive atmosphere make Cedarhurst a secure, enriching place to live.

“We truly get to know our residents,” says Pugh. “We bring them in. They’re not just a resident, they are part of our Cedarhurst family. We want to know everything we can about them so that we can tailor their day, and other residents’ days, specifically to them.”

Commitment to Safety

In all of our communities, we are committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our residents, their families, our guests, and our employees. To stay ahead of the spread of COVID-19, we continue to take proactive, preventive steps. Rest assured, we are vigilantly monitoring all developments and stand ready to adjust and implement new measures.

“We use a person directed approach to care,” says Pugh, “using individualized care plans and sitting down with the family, talking to them about their loved ones, so that we can come up with the best possible plan so that they thrive in our community.”

