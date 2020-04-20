Welcome to Avenida Naperville! A fresh new approach to active living for adults 62 and better! Avenida Naperville is a one-of-a-kind active lifestyle community, and there’s nothing else like it in Naperville. Avenida Naperville is a place to re-imagine the future while maintaining the comforts of small town life. The inspiring senior apartment community is tailor-made for active adults age 62 and better seeking a maintenance-free, service-enriched lifestyle.

A Fresh Approach

Each of the one- and two-bedroom apartment homes features all the luxurious details and contemporary conveniences you expect and deserve.

Each beautifully appointed apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, beautiful step in showers with built in benches. Everything is gorgeous. We have a ton of amenity spaces as well.

Pet Friendly

Wanting to find the perfect place for you and your pet to unwind? Avenida Naperville provides the perfect pet-friendly community. Your pets will love Avenida Naperville just as much as you! Communal spaces offer plenty of opportunities for socialization and relaxation, from the fully equipped fitness center and Club Room to the interior courtyard.

Avenida Naperville provides residents age 62 and better with the perfect apartment home and community lifestyle. This is your opportunity to move forward and realize your future in your own way, on your own terms.

To watch another segment of Seniors Today visit NCTV17.COM

Seniors Today

Seniors Today is a show focused on what seniors and their families need to know to live their best lives.

Our Hosts:

Dennise Vaughn of HomeWatch Caregivers

Homewatch CareGivers® believes good care should not interfere with your quality of life. We deliver the compassionate care our clients need to help complete day-to-day activities while still maintaining a healthy dose of independence.

Lisa Stover, founder Presto Real Estate Service

PRESTO® is focused on helping you, your parents or a loved one transition smoothly to a new home. We understand that relocating can be overwhelming, especially for someone who has lived in their home for a long period of time. We can help ease the transition to a new home by assembling a team of licensed, insured professionals who will help make every step of the move a worry-free experience for you and your loved ones.

Alan Hoffman, co-owner of Oasis Senior Advisors talk about senior activities.

When it comes to finding the perfect senior housing situation for yourself or your loved one, the process can be overwhelming. In any given area, there are hundreds of options to choose from and finding the “right” place can be challenging. At Oasis Senior Advisors®, we are committed to simplifying the process of selecting a senior housing community for you and your family.