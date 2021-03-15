Turn It Up, I Can’t Hear it

Hearing loss is the third most prevalent health problem for older adults and affects more than 20 percent of Americans. “While it was really cool to turn up our music back in the day, now we’re often turning the volume up on everything just so we can hear it,” says Seniors Today Host Dennise Vaughn. To learn more about this issue, Dr. Jennie Wheeler, an audiologist with DuPage Medical Group joined the conversation.

What is an Audiologist?

“An audiologist is a hearing health care provider whose main goal is to be educated to evaluate, to diagnose, and to treat hearing loss and other types of associated disorders,” says Dr. Wheeler. She recommends to get a hearing test around age 50, or sooner if they are experiencing any hearing difficulties.

Living with Hearing Loss

Peter Pierro, a retired professor who has used hearing aids for many years, says his hearing aids are part of his routine. “You have to be patient. You have to be committed to what you’re doing,” says Pierro. “My hearing aids are a part of, you know, brushing my teeth, taking my medicine, putting my hearing aids in, and just staying with them.”

