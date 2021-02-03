Thrive: Personalized Medical Rehabilitation

Thrive offers personalized medical rehabilitation that strictly specializes in short-term rehabilitative care and attentive hospitality, and is built on a foundation of patient personalization.

“The Thrive concept is where hospitality meets medicine,” says Lisa Henderson, the Regional Director Business Development of Thrive. “So, we specialize solely in short-term rehab, so for patients that are in the hospital, and they need post-acute care, our setting is skilled nursing care. They’ll basically come from the hospital to our center, so they’re there for a very short amount of time, typically two to three weeks on average. So really, the whole point is finding a place where they can temporarily stay, and then go home. That’s always the goal.”

With customized care plans and the best rehab technology, the in-house Thrive therapy team provides physical, occupational, and speech therapy by licensed professionals. But care at Thrive goes beyond the realm of orthopedics. “Our services include 24-hour nursing care for a number of different needs,” says Henderson. “So, there’s cardiac care needs, there’s respiratory care needs, infectious disease care needs. It’s not just surgery-based. We’re very open-minded to what we can handle, acuity-wise. And I think that’s another reason why the Thrive brand stands out.”

Accommodations matter in recovery, and at Thrive, the amenities are first-class, with private rooms, extra-wide beds, and cuisine care. “We have an entirely different restaurant concept from any other skilled nursing facility,” Says Henderson. “We have a hospitality staff servicing the guests. We have waiters, and waitresses, and hostesses servicing our guests, so the clinical team can focus on the clinical care. We like to create an actual enjoyable restaurant-like environment.”

At Thrive, the difference is in the details, providing guests with everything they need to heal faster and get home sooner. Thrive offers three locations: Thrive of Fox Valley, Thrive of Lisle, and Thrive of Lake County.

