The decision to downsize for older adults can be a difficult one.

In this segment of Seniors Today, guests Andy Sharkey and Tom Booko share their experiences with downsizing.

Sharkey and his wife Angela made the decision to move into a senior living community after Angela’s diagnosis with cancer.

“It kind of brought to the forefront that maybe we’d be better off somewhere where if Ang needed some assistance that I as her caretaker couldn’t quite give we’d be in the facility aleady,” says Sharkey.

Sadly, Angela has passed away, but Sharkey believes the move was the right choice.

“I’ve been kiddingly saying that it’s a good thing that I’m here with Ang passing away, because it I was in a residence, I don’t cook. I’d be starving to death,” says Sharkey.

Booko helped both his aunt and uncle move into independent living. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, they have all had to make some adjustments.

“It was quite a shock to all of us in the beginning. I would probably, at least two or three times a week have dinner with them,” says Booko. “There’s a vestibule entrance that we can see each other through the glass.”

Seniors Today

Seniors Today is a show focused on what seniors and their families need to know to live their best lives.

Our Hosts:

