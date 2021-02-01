Staying social remains one of the best ways for older adults to stay healthy, physically and mentally. Brian Foster, President of the Naperville Lisle Triad and active older adult Denni Hosch join the conversation to talk about ways to stay engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adapting to New Circumstances

For Hosch, a weekly phone call with her daughter to stay connected, while staying apart, made a small change, that led to a big difference. “When we started video calls,” says Hosch, “I felt like I was with her. It’s really important in connecting with seniors to actually see them.” Hosch has also found amusement in the digital world, playing bingo online.

Issues with Technology

For many older adults, the use of technology can be daunting. “When I talk to a number of people,” says Foster, “and they go on that they don’t have the internet and the technology training.” “Even getting on to this meeting today, I had problems,” admits Hosch, “but I stick with it. And I find in technology, repetition is the key.”

Foster offers up two solutions for those who are having trouble with technology. The first is to connect with organizations like the Naperville Lisle Triad, or Technology Assist Naperville. The second is to think back to how communication used to be. “Go back to when you were young,” says Foster. “Write a letter. You have the ability to send a short note out.”

Seniors Today

