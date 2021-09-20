On this Seniors Today hosts Dennise Vaughn and Lisa Stover sit down with their guests to talk all about Staying Home, Staying Safe. The majority of people want to stay in their homes and age in place and there is a saying among those who provide care to older adults, “one fall does it all.” A fall or an injury at home can be life-changing, sometimes leading to injuries that prevent people from ever returning home. Luckily, there are services that specialize in conducting home safety assessments and can make the modifications needed to help people stay in their homes safely longer.

Our Guests

Tara Nieberding, Owner and Mobility Consultant-101 Mobility

Francine Vieceli, Senior Guest

Our Hosts

Dennise Vaughn, Administrator of Homewatch Caregivers

Lisa Stover, Founder of Presto Real Estate Service

