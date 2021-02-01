Heading south for the winter? You just might be a snowbird.

On this episode of Seniors Today, snowbird Marilyn and potential snowbird Brian Foster join the show to talk about what it’s like to migrate to warmer climates.

Renting First

Marilyn began her snowbird journey more than 30 years ago, when her husband retired and decided he wanted to be able to play golf in the winter. “So we can down to Florida,” says Marilyn, “and rented for one month. And we really liked it, and we liked the people that we met, so the next year, we rented the same place for two months.”

“I think that’s the next target for us,” says Foster. “Find a place and then rent it.”

More Than Warm Weather

A second home can be about more than just warmer weather. Co-Host Lisa Stover purchased a second home in Maine, where the winters are just as frigid. “Just because we love it,” says Stover. “That’s home to me, and that’s where we would love to spend our summers.”

Seniors Today is a show focused on what seniors and their families need to know to live their best lives. Our Hosts:

Dennise Vaughn of Homewatch Caregivers.

Lisa Stover, founder Presto Real Estate Services.