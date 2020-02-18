Where to Enjoy Senior Activities

On the first episode of Seniors Today, the group talks about the importance of keeping busy and enjoying senior activities

Senior Activities in the Area

Research shows that leading an active life can reduce illness, decrease risks for dementia and add years to your live. Debbie Breihan, Senior Citizen Coordinator from the Lisle Park District says, “Seniors today want to stay relevant, so activities that give back are one of the most popular activities, like make cards for soldiers. “

Alan Hoffman asked how to encourage a reluctant senior or somebody going to the center for the first time. Debbie encouraged that the first visit might be going with a family member who can help ease the introductions. She did also mention that the center has several seniors who like to take the newcomers “under their wing.”

Sunday Funday

One the more popular days at the center is Sunday Fun Days. According to Debbie, Sundays are often tough days for seniors and they look forward to having someplace to go.

Debbie concludes, “We like to compare the center to Cheers, it’s a place you can come and everyone knows your name you are always welcome…you know we don’t have beer but we always have coffee and it’s a great center.”

