Scam Alert! It seems like every day there is a new phone scam, email scam, text scam, and even the old door-to-door scam. What can we do to make sure we don’t fall prey to these scams?

Seniors Today Hosts, Dennise Vaughn and Lisa Stover sit down with local experts to talk about some of the most common ways older adults are targeted for scams and offer viewers tips on how best to protect themselves and their loved ones from becoming a victim of a scam.

Our Guests

Julie Smith, Crime Prevention Specialist-Naperville Police Department

Jenny Dawley, Director of Senior Services-Naperville Township

Seniors Today

Seniors Today is a show focused on what seniors and their families need to know to live their best lives.

Our Hosts

Dennise Vaughn, Administrator of Homewatch Caregivers

Lisa Stover, Founder of Presto Real Estate Service

