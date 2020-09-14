Older Adults and Technology

With the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more older adults need to use technology to stay connected with their family and friends.

Jim Hill with the Naperville Senior Task Force and Chair of the Dementia Friendly City Initiative and senior Judy Ronzon discussed how seniors could stay connected online.

Senior Task Force

Started over six years ago the Naperville Senior Task force aims to address the unique needs of Naperville’s growing senior population.

“We act as conduits if you will,” says Hill. “We talk to seniors, we do focus groups with seniors, we do surveys with seniors, we try to get as much input as we can, and then focus on a few areas like housing and education and transportation and health.”

A new initiative for the task force is Technology Assist Naperville (TAN), which helps seniors use technology in their daily activities to stay connected to family and friends.

“Technology is great and it’s all around us, but sometimes not all of us know exactly what to do with it or how to use it.”

Task force volunteers match with seniors to help them navigate through their technology, and there is no charge for seniors.

Advice for Seniors

“If seniors want to use a tablet or something, don’t get fed up right away,” says Ronzon. “It takes a while to get used to.”

Seniors Today

Seniors Today is a show focused on what seniors and their families need to know to live their best lives.

Our Hosts:

Dennise Vaughn of Homewatch Caregivers

Homewatch CareGivers® believes good care should not interfere with your quality of life. We deliver the compassionate care our clients need to help complete day-to-day activities while still maintaining a healthy dose of independence.

Lisa Stover, founder Presto Real Estate Services

PRESTO® is focused on helping you, your parents or a loved one transition smoothly to a new home. We understand that relocating can be overwhelming, especially for someone who has lived in their home for a long period of time. We can help ease the transition to a new home by assembling a team of licensed, insured professionals who will help make every step of the move a worry-free experience for you and your loved ones.