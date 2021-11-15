Oh, My Aching Back! It’s estimated that as much as 80% of the population will experience back problems at some time in their lives and the list of possible reasons is long, however aging still remains the number-one cause of back pain.

On this exciting Seniors Today, host Dennise Vaughn chats with two wonderful Duly Health and Care providers about what’s causing our back pain and what resources are available to help you care for your back.

The first half of the program focuses on how and why spine health is so important and when and why someone might consider seeing a specialist.

In the second half, Physical Therapist, Joseph Agostinelli, runs viewers through exercises that anyone can do to keep their back healthy. Then demonstrates part of his great golf exercise program that viewers can perform both on and off the course to protect their back.

Our Guests

Islam Elboghdady, MD-Duly Health and Care

Joseph Agostinelli, PT, DPT, OCS, CMPT-Duly Health and Care

Jeff Helf, Retired Sales Executive

Seniors Today

Seniors Today is a show focused on what seniors and their families need to know to live their best lives.

Our Hosts

Dennise Vaughn, Administrator of Homewatch Caregivers

Homewatch CareGivers® believes good care should not interfere with your quality of life. We deliver the compassionate care our clients need to help complete day-to-day activities while still maintaining a healthy dose of independence.

To watch more episodes of Seniors Today click here.