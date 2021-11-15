Dedicated Health Care

Monarch Landing supports seniors, helping them overcome challenges and get the most out of each day. Technological innovation is embraced as well as tried-and-true principles of caring. You’ll find a full continuum of senior care services available at The Springs at Monarch Landing.

Help is always close by, and the 6:1 staffing ratio ensures that. The Springs has consistently earned the prestigious five-star quality rating from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Not only do they offer onsite physicians and nurse practitioners, but they also offer 24-hour virtual telemedicine services. Their physician, Dr. Gus, offers board-certified senior care to their Life Plan residents right on campus, and transportation to offsite healthcare appointments is also available.

Another unique feature of Monarch Landing is the full-time Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program. If a resident has an emergency, they can pull their cords or activate their pendants, or just simply call the front desk, and that will activate a response from the EMTs to that resident’s apartment. Those EMTs can triage the situation. If it’s a severe injury, the EMTs can stabilize that resident until the paramedics arrive.

When you live at Monarch Landing, you can worry less. The team of highly trained health care professionals will be there to help with whatever challenges you face.

Community Life