At Monarch Landing, activity and innovation abound to bring you the ultimate experience of senior living in Naperville, Illinois. The scenic 60-acre campus offers all the comforts of home to help you capture each day’s possibilities while you enjoy the quiet confidence that comes with living at a Life Plan Community with a full continuum of care.
Dedicated Health Care
Monarch Landing supports seniors, helping them overcome challenges and get the most out of each day. Technological innovation is embraced as well as tried-and-true principles of caring. You’ll find a full continuum of senior care services available at The Springs at Monarch Landing.
Help is always close by, and the 6:1 staffing ratio ensures that. The Springs has consistently earned the prestigious five-star quality rating from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Not only do they offer onsite physicians and nurse practitioners, but they also offer 24-hour virtual telemedicine services. Their physician, Dr. Gus, offers board-certified senior care to their Life Plan residents right on campus, and transportation to offsite healthcare appointments is also available.
Another unique feature of Monarch Landing is the full-time Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program. If a resident has an emergency, they can pull their cords or activate their pendants, or just simply call the front desk, and that will activate a response from the EMTs to that resident’s apartment. Those EMTs can triage the situation. If it’s a severe injury, the EMTs can stabilize that resident until the paramedics arrive.
When you live at Monarch Landing, you can worry less. The team of highly trained health care professionals will be there to help with whatever challenges you face.
Community Life
Monarch Landing is a welcoming community. As soon as you enter the 60-acre campus, friendly seniors greet you on their way to a yoga class, to lead a resident committee, or to finish up their project in the woodshop. The facility offers the peace of mind of living at a Life Plan Community with a continuum of care that frees you to explore new activities and adventures.
Services & Amenities:
- Preferred Choice Dining Plan
- Enclosed Parking Garage
- Indoor Heated Pool and Spa
- Fitness Center with Exercise Classes
- Onsite Medical Center
- Dog Park
- Gardenscapes
- Hair Salon/Barber Shop
- Billiards/Game Room
- Computer Lab
- Creative Arts Studio
Dining:
An Executive Chef leads a talented culinary team to create an exceptional dining experience. The culinary team knows their residents and caters specifically to their preferences. They work hard to ensure they are bringing a taste of home and comfort to the menus at Monarch Landing. Two restaurants, Millstone Restaurant and Riverwalk Café, offer residents options for both fine and casual dining.
Activities:
Monarch Landing offers a wide range of fun program options to choose from. The activities calendar is designed to provide a holistic experience. A wide variety of fitness options are available so everyone can find something fun. In addition to the fitness opportunities, cultural events, speakers, speakers, crafts and much more are available to Monarch Landing residents.
Monarch Landing
Monarch Landing is located near downtown Naperville, IL, just a short train ride from all the excitement of Chicago. They are excited to help you navigate all the options available at Monarch Landing. Contact them to schedule a virtual or in-person visit.
Sales/Marketing:630-366-0845
General Inquiries: 630-354-8251
2255 Monarch Drive
Naperville, Illinois 60563
