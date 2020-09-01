Memory Care at Cedarhust

Welcome to Cedarhurst of Naperville!

The heart of Memory Care consists of providing truly person-directed care: to know and work with each resident as an individual, and to provide them with care that’s as unique as they are.

“Looking at memory care as a holistic point of view,” says Executive Director Jamie Pugh, “it’s not just about their physical being, it’s about their social being, their intellect, their emotional so lots of pieces of the puzzle when you are taking care of some living in memory care. It only works if you capture who they are as a person because it’s not one size fits all.

Whether it’s Memory Care or Assisted Living, our caring, compassionate staff, first-rate amenities, beautiful environment and welcoming, supportive atmosphere help assure you Cedarhurst is a safe, secure and enriching place to live.

“Social engagement at Cedarhurst is very important and I think it’s one of the highlights of our community. You often find residents clustered in the lounges or in the dining room or downstairs in the activities room playing games, talking about their week or simply sitting together and interacting. What I love about this community is our residents really embrace each other and stick together through the older part of life,” says Pugh.

At Cedarhurst individual attention informs almost everything we do. You can see it in the wide array of tailored activities and programs, designed to engage and delight.

“What stands out about Cedarhurst of Naperville is the relationships we build with our residents and families. We take the time to get to know them and find out what’s really unique about them, and we take that information and create programs and meal plans designed around the preferences, values and beliefs. So, in turn that gives them the assurance that their loved one is being taken care of,” says Pugh.

At Cedarhurst — Rest assured, we’re here to help.

