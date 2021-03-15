Martin Avenue Apartments offers affordable homes and an active community for lower income people aged 62 and older and persons with disabilities. Naperville Elderly homes was founded 40 years ago by a group of citizens that were concerned about the future and the city being affordable for seniors, and it’s the nonprofit owner of the apartment complex. Naperville Elderly Homes is still run by an all-volunteer Board of Directors and has helped thousands find residences they are proud to call home

The senior living community just completed construction of a brand new five story building, and renovated all of the other existing apartments. Amenities and community spaces were also renovated, providing spaces like a computer lab, kitchen with bistro, and a courtyard with grills and a terrace. The mission of here is to transform lives, and they do it by empowering the elderly with a sense of security, community, and enrichment, and there is nothing like this in DuPage County.

Martin Avenue Apartments is made up of 190 units, 16 units of which are ADA compliant to accommodate disabled residents. There are seven more units that are convertible to ADA compliant and five units are adapted for sensory impairments. Martin Avenue Apartments currently has 81 studio units, and 107 one-bedroom units. Qualified residents are at least 62 years old or have a disability. Rent prices are determined on a sliding scale and dependent on a resident’s income. Only individuals with less than 60% area median income (AMI) are eligible to reside at The Martin Avenue Apartments.

Martin Avenue Apartments can be reached at 630-357-0909 or info@martinave.org or applications can be found online.

Naperville Elderly Homes, Inc. does not discriminate against any applicant on the basis of race, color, creed, religion, sex, national origin, age, familial status, ancestry, unfavorable military discharge, marital status or disability.

