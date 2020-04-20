Many Generations Under One Roof

It’s not easy to have multiple generations under one roof. As life expectancy increases, the word “senior” is not a one size fits all term. Different ages mean different lives. On set for this segment of Seniors Today are Jean “Gigi” Duberville, who is 88 years old, and her daughter June Barnard to discuss the generational differences among seniors.

A Full House

Life experiences can shape a person’s viewpoint on the world, and sometimes seeing eye-to-eye can be difficult when those life experiences are not shared.

“There were four generations, and the fifth generation was a mile down,” says June Barnard. “And 3 dogs and 2 cats,” adds Gigi Duberville.

With such a full house, it takes a lot of communication to avoid conflict. “They didn’t understand me, and I didn’t understand them,” says Gigi of her grandchildren. “It wasn’t easy, but it was good. It was nice to see everybody.”

Today, Gigi has moved into a senior living community, but she hasn’t forgotten the experience of navigating life with her family of different generations.

To watch more segments of Seniors Today visit NCTV17.com.

Seniors Today

Seniors Today is a show focused on what seniors and their families need to know to live their best lives.

Our Hosts:

Dennise Vaughn of Homewatch Caregivers

Homewatch CareGivers® believes good care should not interfere with your quality of life. We deliver the compassionate care our clients need to help complete day-to-day activities while still maintaining a healthy dose of independence.

Lisa Stover, founder Presto Real Estate Service

PRESTO® is focused on helping you, your parents or a loved one transition smoothly to a new home. We understand that relocating can be overwhelming, especially for someone who has lived in their home for a long period of time. We can help ease the transition to a new home by assembling a team of licensed, insured professionals who will help make every step of the move a worry-free experience for you and your loved ones.

To watch more episodes of Seniors Today click here.