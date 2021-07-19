On this special Seniors Today, host Dennise Vaughn chats “Looking Good, Feeling Better” with Dr. Kate Polyatskaya, M.D., an expert in the area of plastic and reconstructive surgery of the breast, body, and face with DuPage Medical Group and Tammy Smith, Community Liaison from Three Oaks Hospice. The group shares tips on how to age gracefully and some of the options for fighting sun damage, skin cancer, sagging skin, and even our muffin tops and double chins!

Our Guests

Yekaterina (Kate) Polyatskaya, MD-DuPage Medical Group Plastic Surgery and DMG Aesthetics

Tammy Smith, Community Liaison-Three Oaks Hospice

Around Town Segment

The Around Town segment features HarborChase of Naperville, in Naperville IL. Which is a community that offers comfortable assisted living, memory care apartments, and respite care in an ideal atmosphere for adults who want to get the most out of their senior living experience.

The community also offers amenities such as housekeeping, laundry, and transportation. The outstanding hospitality extends to all aspects of life at HarborChase of Naperville, as they offer three chef-prepare meals every single day with a beautiful variety of options at every meal. Fusion Lounge is their cocktail lounge where they offer daily drink specials, happy hour, trivia contests, watch football games and baseball games, and of course, just have a lot of fun.

Residents can enjoy the best parts of senior living while the care team handles the rest. Start living, stop worrying, and experience quality senior living at HarborChase of Naperville!

You are invited to discover all the ways of living that they offer, HarborChase of Naperville can be reached at 630.394.1881 or contacted through their website.

Seniors Today

Seniors Today is a show focused on what seniors and their families need to know to live their best lives.

Our Host

Dennise Vaughn of Homewatch Caregivers. Homewatch CareGivers® believes good care should not interfere with your quality of life. We deliver the compassionate care our clients need to help complete day-to-day activities while still maintaining a healthy dose of independence.