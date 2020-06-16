Health and Wellness During COVID-19

Health and wellness for seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic is a number one concern. While there are no shortcuts to staying healthy, there are things we all can do to help manage our health and reduce our risk of becoming ill.

The episode of Seniors Today brings together Dr. Mathew Philip of DuPage Medical Group and Frank Blood, an active senior who also works for HarborChase.

Social Distancing is the Key

“You can decrease your risk of contracting coronavirus by about 80% by keeping six feel away from people,” says Dr. Philip. He adds that meeting outside is better than inside.

Adjustments for Seniors

“We’ve done a complete 180,” says Blood. “With my friends, I haven’t seen them in a long time, and video conferencing isn’t really that pleasurable.”

Blood experiences changes at work as well. “We have to have our temperature taken every day before we go in,” he says. “We’re required to wear the face mask.”

Still Okay to go to the Doctor

Dr. Philip wants viewers to know that seniors shouldn’t put off their necessary visits to the doctor. But for those who are worried, video appointments are becoming common, and some practices will have different locations for those showing cold symptoms.

