Located in Plainfield, Illinois, HarborChase of Plainfield is a community that offers comfortable assisted living, memory care apartments, and respite care for those who enjoy the finer things in life. Residents can age gracefully and enjoy all of the services and amenities that their community and staff have to offer. Upscale amenities accompanied by Life Enrichment program complement a relaxing environment.

Blending the luxury service of a prestigious hotel with the loving care and concern of a close friend, HarborChase demonstrates unrivaled excellence every day. Enjoy resort-style living in one of their full-service communities served by dedicated associates who provide unparalleled attention to detail in an array of amenities including a salon and spa, valet service, and Vibrance, a unique computer experience tailored to each resident to stimulate cognitive function.

They have expert care 24/7, restaurant-style dining, and a private dining room that can be reserved by families when they want to host a special event. The facility also boasts two beautifully manicured courtyards that the residents can explore and enjoy. HarborChase of Plainfield also features an outpatient therapy gym right on site. Edward Hospital is also on-campus offering convenient access to a variety of medical providers. They are a family-oriented community that encourages residence to discover themselves and build relationships.

You are invited to discover all the vibrant and dynamic ways of living that they offer, from personalized experiences to an array of elevated cuisine, all in a world-class setting, they are excited to welcome you to your “Best Day Ever.” HarborChase Plainfield can be reached at 815.374.7939 or contacted through their website.

