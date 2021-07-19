HarborChase of Naperville, in Naperville IL, is a community that offers comfortable assisted living, memory care apartments, and respite care in an ideal atmosphere for adults who want to get the most out of their senior living experience.

Amenities Include

Spacious and Safe Apartments Personalized Care Programs Compassionate Care Partners Available 24/7 Innovative Health Services Surrounded by Golf Courses and Country Clubs Less Than An Hour From Chicago Stimulating Spiritual Programs Life-Enriching Group Excursions and Day Outings Engaging Entertainment Events Full Spectrum Of Memory Care Experiences Customized Rooms For Safety and Special Needs Respectful Assistance Highest Level of Hospitality Elegant Communal Spaces Delicious Chef-Prepared Cuisine Well-Appointed Dining Room Available Services: MD, Therapy, Support Groups, Dermatology, Auditory Clinics, Psychology, Podiatry, and Equipment Repairs



The community also offers amenities such as housekeeping, laundry, and transportation. The outstanding hospitality extends to all aspects of life at HarborChase of Naperville, as they offer three chef-prepare meals every single day with a beautiful variety of options at every meal. Fusion Lounge is their cocktail lounge where they offer daily drink specials, happy hour, trivia contests, watch football games and baseball games, and of course, just have a lot of fun.

Residents can enjoy the best parts of senior living while the care team handles the rest. Start living, stop worrying, and experience quality senior living at HarborChase of Naperville!

You are invited to discover all the ways of living that they offer, HarborChase of Naperville can be reached at 630.394.1881 or contacted through their website.

HarborChase of Naperville

1619 N. Mill Street

Naperville, IL 60563



