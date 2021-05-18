Good Grief

Grief is felt when loss is experienced in life. It can be the result of a loss of a spouse, a parent, a child, or even a job. Any significant loss can be emotionally difficult and life-disrupting. But the good news is you don’t have to stay sad forever.

On this special Seniors Today, Dennis and Lisa chat with guests Monica Guilhot Chartrand and Kim White to discuss loss and working through the grieving process in the most positive way.

Program Topics:

What are the different types of grief?

When will things get back to normal after the death of a loved one?

What should I say to someone who is grieving?

What are the typical stages of grief?

How has counseling and the grieving process changed due to Covid-19 isolation?

How to manage the long goodbye, when a terminal diagnosis has been given or a loved one is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Our Guests:

Monica Guilhot Chartrand, LCSW, Senior Services Program Coordinator at SamarCare in Naperville.

Kim White, Executive Director at the Career and Networking Center in Naperville.

Seniors Today

Seniors Today is a show focused on what seniors and their families need to know to live their best lives.

Our Hosts:

Dennise Vaughn of Homewatch Caregivers

Lisa Stover, founder Presto Real Estate Services.

