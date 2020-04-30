When Governor Pritzker announced on March 13 that all Illinois schools had to close by March 17, – two of the largest districts in the state – Indian Prairie School District 204 and Naperville Community Unit School District 203 – had to act quickly.

Impact of COVID-19 on education

Dr. Karen Sullivan, Superintendent of District 204 and Dan Bridges, Superintendent of District 203 join host, Jane Wernette, on a special episode of School Scene. Together, they explain how the current situation has impacted education across both school districts. They discuss the following topics:

The immediate and long-term process of transitioning to remote e-learning

What the curriculum now looks like at each level: elementary, middle/junior high and high school

What other services the district is providing to students, particularly those who rely on the district for breakfast and lunch

How the staff has adjusted – both teachers as well as all the other staff members that make-up a district.

How the students are adjusting and what they’re finding most stressful

How the parents are adjusting to their new role within the learning environment

Positive Lessons

While the transition to remote e-learning has it challenges, both superintendents are proud of how their staff, students and parents have stepped up to meet the challenge and pull together – even while learning apart.

They also note many positive lessons that have come from this unexpected situation that they will carry forward post-COVID. Both expect to see some changes in the future in how learning will be delivered.

Class of 2020

A lot has been said about the Class of 2020 and all the missed celebrations such as prom and graduation. When they left the buildings back in mid-March, everyone assumed they would come together again to say ‘goodbye’ in person. Now that is no longer a reality, the superintendents had some heartfelt messages for their seniors.