When Governor Pritzker announced on March 13 that all Illinois schools had to close by March 17, – two of the largest districts in the state – Indian Prairie School District 204 and Naperville Community Unit School District 203 – had to act quickly.
Impact of COVID-19 on education
Dr. Karen Sullivan, Superintendent of District 204 and Dan Bridges, Superintendent of District 203 join host, Jane Wernette, on a special episode of School Scene. Together, they explain how the current situation has impacted education across both school districts. They discuss the following topics:
- The immediate and long-term process of transitioning to remote e-learning
- What the curriculum now looks like at each level: elementary, middle/junior high and high school
- What other services the district is providing to students, particularly those who rely on the district for breakfast and lunch
- How the staff has adjusted – both teachers as well as all the other staff members that make-up a district.
- How the students are adjusting and what they’re finding most stressful
- How the parents are adjusting to their new role within the learning environment
Positive Lessons
While the transition to remote e-learning has it challenges, both superintendents are proud of how their staff, students and parents have stepped up to meet the challenge and pull together – even while learning apart.
They also note many positive lessons that have come from this unexpected situation that they will carry forward post-COVID. Both expect to see some changes in the future in how learning will be delivered.
Class of 2020
A lot has been said about the Class of 2020 and all the missed celebrations such as prom and graduation. When they left the buildings back in mid-March, everyone assumed they would come together again to say ‘goodbye’ in person. Now that is no longer a reality, the superintendents had some heartfelt messages for their seniors.