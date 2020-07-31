It is so easy today to get lost in news feeds that take you away from where you live. The COVID-19 pandemic put local news, and NCTV17, front and center as the crisis hit home and residents looked for information about what was happening right here in Naperville.

If you didn’t know about NCTV17 and our local news before, I hope you do now.

It was a little over 10 years ago NCTV17 began a weekly newscast, Naperville News 17. It was an ambitious move for a small community television station, but we felt Naperville, as one of the largest cities in the state, needed a weekly newscast to keep residents informed and connected to their community.

Today, to meet the growing demand for local news coverage, that newscast has morphed into daily news and even live breaking news coverage available on air, online at NCTV17.com and on social media.

And, in the past six months, our viewership and social media following has increased significantly. That tells us that, now more than ever, local news matters to the residents we serve.

During the last several months, we reported about COVID-19 numbers when they were on the rise at Edward Hospital but also shared the good news of how many patients were being discharged. We went live with protests and reported on the clean-up efforts and community response. We shared stories of neighbors coming together to celebrate their graduating seniors in innovative ways such as a car parade. We’re currently tracking the story of how our local schools are working to return to learning safely.

These stories are your stories and that’s what local news is all about. As Naperville grows, so must local news and NCTV17 as we play an important role in keeping residents informed and supporting this vibrant and wonderful city we all call home.