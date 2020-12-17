Zen Leaf & Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensaries To Open In Naperville In Coming Days

Two more adult-use cannabis dispensaries, Zen Leaf Naperville and Sunnyside Naperville, will be opening in Naperville in the coming days according to spokespersons for each company.

Zen Leaf Naperville

Zen Leaf Naperville, which is located at 1516 N. Naper Boulevard, will open this Saturday December 19, at 8:30 a.m. with Mayor Steve Chirico and the store’s general manager scheduled to give a few remarks.

Sunnyside Naperville

Sunnyside Naperville, which is located at 2740 W. 75th Street, will open next Wednesday morning. They also plan on having a grand opening on Wednesday.

Three Total Adult-Use Stores

The openings will put Naperville’s total number of adult-use marijuana stores at three, with the other dispensary being RISE Naperville, which opened in October.

In August, city council members voted 6-3 to permit up to three adult-use cannabis dispensaries in the city, meaning no additional locations can move in unless that cap is raised.

The city initially banned sales in 2019. But after a March referendum that showed 53% of voters wanted to opt-in to adult-use sales, city council eventually voted to allow up to three marijuana stores to open in Naperville.

Zoning restrictions require dispensaries to be located at least 250 feet from residential property, 1,000 feet from primary and secondary schools, and one mile from other dispensaries.

The sale of recreational marijuana in Illinois has gone up consistently this year. In November Illinois total sales of adult-use cannabis hit $75,199,344.33.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

