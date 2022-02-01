Zade’s Lounge Combines Sports and Live Music Into One Venue

Zade’s Lounge

New restaurant and bar, Zade’s Lounge, recently opened its doors in Downtown Naperville. The business is a combination of a sports bar and live music venue.

“We didn’t want to limit ourselves to one specific identity. Not everyone wants to listen to game audio for sports and not everyone wants to listen to a live band,” said Christian Kwitkowski, assistant general manager of Zade’s Lounge. “So I feel like with that and having other entertainment like our arcade machines, it gives people options and it’s very inclusive to everybody and every taste and style.”

The new spot has acoustic acts on Thursday nights, live bands and DJ’s Friday and Saturday evenings, and live band karaoke on Sundays starting at 7 p.m.

Music-Themed Menu

But the music theme doesn’t stop there. Their gastropub-style menu offers salads, or “Elevator Music,” pizzas called “Lolla-pie-loozas,” and their “Greatest Hits.” One of those is the “Drive-In” Double Smash burger. “It was inspired from the In-N-Out burger, and it’s our take on it but for traveling and touring and stuff like that,” said Kwitkowski. “So that’s kind of like nostalgia for me and I’m sure for many other musicians traveling on the west coast.”

Along with all the musical entertainment, future plans also include stirring up some competition with bingo and trivia nights. Zade’s Lounge is located at 22 E. Chicago Avenue.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.