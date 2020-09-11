Your employee has COVID-19. Now what? That’s the very question the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce aimed to answer at their recent virtual meeting.

What Should You Do?

Although there’s not one solution that fits all problems, there are some protocols you should follow according to health and legal experts.

Mike DeSmedt, who is in charge of the DuPage County Health Department’s Business Resource Team, recommends employees wear masks, and keep a distance of six feet, along with following other health protocols like frequent hand washing to avoid spreading or contracting the virus.

He said if an employee does test positive, the business owner should call the county health department at 630-221-7030.

“There is a statewide system some of the positives we have and some of them we don’t so any we can get is great,” said DeSmedt. “That will allow us to do our trace backs. Most of my staff are conducting and helping through these trace backs. So we’re talking to all the sick, we’re also doing trace back to everybody who came in close contact to make sure they’re quarantining and doing what you’re supposed to.”

DeSmedt said if an employee does test positive for COVID-19, they need to isolate at home for a minimum of at least 10 days, and will need to show no signs of symptoms for at least 24 hours before returning to work.

He also mentioned if any other employees have been in close contact with an employee who tested positive, meaning within six feet and a minimum of 15 minutes, they’ll need to quarantine for 14 days.

More Resources

There have been several reports on businesses in Naperville closing for a few days after an employee tested positive of COVID-19, but health and legal experts on the NACC panel said since every business is unique it should consult with their health department, human resource team, and attorneys on the best way to reopen if a shutdown is required.

DeSmedt recommends visiting the DCHD’s website and DCEO for more information.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

