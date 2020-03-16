YMCAs To Close Down Until March 29

Posted on March 16, 2020

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago will be temporarily closing its doors starting today through March 29 due to concerns of COVID-19.

In an email to its community, the company’s President and CEO Richard Malone said they plan on tentatively re-opening on March 30.

Naperville YMCAs Closures

During that time all locations, including both of Naperville’s YMCAs, will be closed including membership centers, program sites, early childhood centers, and overnight camps.

Malone said the decision was in part to minimize the spread of coronavirus. They YMCA will be monitoring federal and local health organizations recommendations on how to navigate through these unprecedented times.

The nonprofit is working towards preparing online resources and videos so its members can stay active during its closure. For the latest information on the YMCA you can check out their website. 

 

