YMCA Spring Break Camp to Help Transition to In-Person Learning

Spring Break Camp

The Fry Family YMCA and Safe N’ Sound at Elmwood Elementary program are offering a Spring Break Camp to help transition kids back to in-person learning. According to a press release, the Y is offering this to families to help transition students from almost a year of remote learning back to in-person learning. It’s also a child care option for parents who are commuting to work or working from home during their kids’ spring break. Advance registration is required.

“We have already asked so much of our children during these uncertain times. After such an extended period of remote learning from home and lack of social interaction, it is going to be another huge adjustment for many of them to return to in-person school,” said Jill Doerner, senior vice president of operations at the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago. “We know that some kids are already feeling anxious. Y counselors will be especially attentive to this concern this spring break by gradually reintroducing children to the appropriate social norms for a peer environment.”

The Spring Break Camp will be available to children from pre-K through eighth grade for “youth to practice teamwork, cooperation, and social-emotional learning among peers and adults,” according to the press release. Camp counselors will engage students with activities including arts and crafts, games, sports, and STEAM activities.

Safety measures including mask-wearing at all times, temperature checks before building entry, and enhanced cleaning protocols. Capacity will be limited for social distancing so spots will be filled on a first-come first-served basis. Students will also be placed in the same learning pods throughout the week. Campers will need to bring packed lunch, snacks, gym shoes, and a face mask.

Registration

Financial assistance is available to qualifying families. To register, parents can visit the membership desk at the Y or call member services at 773-905-5115, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fry Family YMCA Naperville 3/29 – 4/1 and 4/5 7 am – 6 pm Contact spayton@ymcachicago.org Safe N’ Sound at Elmwood Elementary Naperville 3/29 – 4/1 and 4/5, 4/6 7 am – 6 pm spayton@ymcachicago.org

D203, D204 Return to In-Person

Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 recently updated their return-to-learn plans, which will give students the option to attend school five days a week after spring break. District 203 will offer the option for students to return to school full time beginning April 7. The district will share more information at tonight’s board of education meeting.

District 204 is planning for its elementary, middle, and high school students to move to five days of in-person learning after spring break, though it is unclear if the move to five days of in-person instruction will be full or half days. Superintendent Adrian Talley said additional schedule changes and dates will be presented to the Board of Education at the March 22 meeting. Remote learning will still be offered for students in both districts.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.