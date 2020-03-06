Xilin Association Hosts 2020 Census Info Event

2020 Census Information Event

The Xilin Association in Naperville hosted a 2020 Census information event for the community.

“Everybody counts and we count everybody,” said Naperville Liaison for the U.S. Census Bureau, Mark Rice. “We’re looking forward to a hundred percent participation in the City of Naperville and our goal is 150,000 residents.”

Why is it Important to be Counted?

The U.S. Census count is done every 10 years, and Rice said it’s key for everyone to be represented.

“The Census is important because a lot of the resources from the federal government is based on the numbers from the Census,” said Rice. “Also, our representation in Congress and a lot of the Medicare, Medicaid funding, highway funding.”

Undercounted Population

Rice said this year they’re targeting the “undercounted population” – those who are difficult to reach like college students and seniors.

To help with that, for the first time the Census forms will be available online. You can complete them at home or public locations including Naperville public libraries and Loaves and Fishes will have computers available.

Invitations to respond to the 2020 Census will go out between March 12 and March 20.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!