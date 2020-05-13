Xilin Association and AgeGuide start Senior Food Delivery Pilot Program

The Xilin Association and AgeGuide have teamed up to provide meals to seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Xilin staff are making daily deliveries to four senior building in DuPage county, providing food from local Chinese restaurants to senior residents. The food comes from Super China Buffet Restaurant in Schaumburg and China Buffet Restaurant in Arlington Heights.

The pilot program was made possible by funding AgeGuide receives through the State of Illinois, the Older Americans Act and the COVID 19 relief CARES Act. The Xilin Association offers in-home senior care, and the food being delivered is certainly a welcome addition their services.

Continuing Kindness

The recent donation 2,000 pieces of Personal Protective Equipment to the Xilin Association from the China General Chamber of Commerce Chicago is undoubtedly helping to make it possible for the senior services to be carried out. Delivering food requires the use of Personal Protective Equipment to keep the seniors and Xilin staff safe from being exposed to COVID-19.

The face coverings were provided courtesy of the Wanxiang America Corporation in Elgin, as part of a larger donation of over 1 million masks and 50,000 face shields across the state of Illinois.

Edward Hospital also received an additional 10,000 masks and 900 face shields from the China General Chamber of Commerce Chicago, as a part of the donation.

