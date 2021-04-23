World War II Vet Gets Surprise Car Parade For His 95th Birthday

Birthdays are meant to be special, so Naperville’s American Legion Post 43 went all out for one of their own.

“Dick McLaughlin is one of our World War II veterans,” said Nadia Rios, the post commander for American Legion Post 43. “He’s 95-years-old today, and because of COVID-19 he hasn’t been able to join us for some of our dinners. So his wife reached out to us about how we could possibly make this day really good for him.”

Surprise Car Parade

So what did Post 43 do for Dick’s 95th? A surprise car parade, featuring a couple of refurbished war vehicles, friends, and fellow veterans.

“I hope he knows that he’s loved,” said Rios. “And that we love and care for him because of who he is, what he means to our post, and his wife as well. She’s heavily involved in the auxiliary.”

About 20 cars participated in the parade, with some dropping off gifts, others waived hi to Dick as he watched, and of course, wishing him a happy birthday.

Dick’s Reaction to The Surprise Car Parade

After the parade some took the opportunity to wish the World War II vet a happy birthday a little bit closer.

“Were you happy for the parade?” Tita McLaughlin asked her husband.

“Deep down in the heart, deep down in the heart,” Dick replied.

Tita also appreciated the kind gesture.

“They’re just amazing people, especially our friends in the VFW and American Legion, and our friends who are out here” said Tita.

What’s In Store For 96?

So what does Dick have in store for his 96th birthday?

“I just want to be here,” he said laughing.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

