Workvana Allows People to Work Remotely Outside of Their Homes

Workvana

In the evening, it’s Tapville Social. But by day, the establishment is transformed into a professional workspace.

Operated by Workvana, the Downtown Naperville restaurant provides a place for people working remotely, but want to do it outside of their homes.

“It’s what we call this productive bliss,” said co-founder of Workvana, Kami Bond. “We get them out of their homes where they’re distracted by their kids or the TV or the laundry or pets and delivery. And really get them into a place where they can be productive.”

It’s also a way to help those who may feel isolated living alone.

“We provide a way for people to be socially distant yet be surrounded in a sense with others like them that are on the phone, doing Zoom calls,” said Bond.

Workstation Options

People can get a one-day pass or become members to have their own workstation, Internet, and access to charging outlets Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bond said tables are socially distanced and stations are sanitized between each use.

Workvana currently operates in Chicago and Elmhurst and plan to set up at more Chicago area restaurants.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

