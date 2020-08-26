Women: Waves of Change Honors Women of Naperville & Beyond

In honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment being adopted into the U.S. Constitution, giving women the right to vote, Naper Settlement opened up a new exhibit, Women: Waves of Change.

More About WWC

The exhibit takes a look back over the past 150 years and explores the many ways women have influenced civic change in Naperville and beyond.

“We stand very firm on the shoulders of so many women, and women in this community that made it possible for us to be professionals,” said President and CEO of Naper Settlement Rena Tamayo-Calabrese.

The exhibit is part of the museum’s 2020 HERstory campaign, which will last until the end of the year. HERstory shines a spotlight on contributions women have made to society.

Women: Waves of Change features over 180 women who have inspired change and became pioneers in their field. There are two exhibits inside the Pre-Emption House at Naper Settlement to view, but community members can also head outside to learn more. Using a phone, guests of the museum can scan a QR code, which will provide an audio history lesson of women from the past and the present.

“So we will keep adding stories as we go along,” said Donna Sack, Naper Settlement’s vice president and Chief Program Officer. “We’ll keep adding other women to the HERstory, and this will also give us a good solid base for talking about women in the future. Naperville is a place of women’s history and we need to celebrate that.”

The settlement advises ordering tickets online as they’re operating at a limited capacity.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!