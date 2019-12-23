Women Talk Tech in Craft Brewing

Posted on December 23, 2019

Hub88 recently brewed up an impressive panel of women for their latest Tech Talk.

Industry Pros on Stage

Three Chicagoland craft brewers took the stage to discuss technology’s role in their industry.

“There’s a lot of science involved too, there’s a lot of chemistry and making things taste right and getting the right mix of hops and malts and all that sort of stuff,” said Lisa Gregor, owner of Church Street Brewing Company. “And I think a lot of people actually just think it’s simple. You just throw together some stuff and sit back and have a beer. And it’s not that way at all.”

Gregor was joined by Skeleton Key Brewery’s Emily Slayton and Rabid Brewing’s Raiye Rosado. They each volunteered an idea of how technology could improve the brewing industry.

Misconceptions

The panel also said there are misconceptions about how technology is used in craft brewing.

“Everything is still very manual,” said Slayton. “So when we are brewing, we are still opening up things and closing things and checking things and constantly testing and measuring. It doesn’t do it for us.”

All in attendance at the Tech Talk were invited afterwards to Granite City Brewery for an after party.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!

Back to News Features

THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, CONSIDER DONATING $17 FOR 17

Through the power of television, NCTV17 captures the spirit, character and experience of Naperville and keeps residents informed and connected to each other and their community.

cat2array(64) { [0]=> int(13759) [1]=> int(3) [2]=> int(8) [3]=> int(14) [4]=> int(20) [5]=> int(25) [6]=> int(30) [7]=> int(11961) [8]=> int(12127) [9]=> int(15) [10]=> int(21) [11]=> int(26) [12]=> int(39) [13]=> int(60) [14]=> int(62) [15]=> int(11111) [16]=> int(12126) [17]=> int(10) [18]=> int(17) [19]=> int(22) [20]=> int(193) [21]=> int(195) [22]=> int(6957) [23]=> int(12128) [24]=> int(13596) [25]=> int(11) [26]=> int(23) [27]=> int(44) [28]=> int(63) [29]=> int(194) [30]=> int(196) [31]=> int(4101) [32]=> int(12129) [33]=> int(13) [34]=> int(19) [35]=> int(24) [36]=> int(27) [37]=> int(28) [38]=> int(36) [39]=> int(2663) [40]=> int(13588) [41]=> int(18) [42]=> int(1036) [43]=> int(1714) [44]=> int(7053) [45]=> int(1233) [46]=> int(2657) [47]=> int(6494) [48]=> int(13317) [49]=> int(1232) [50]=> int(13595) [51]=> int(54) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(42) [62]=> int(4) [63]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Authors Revealed
  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409