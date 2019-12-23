Women Talk Tech in Craft Brewing

Hub88 recently brewed up an impressive panel of women for their latest Tech Talk.

Industry Pros on Stage

Three Chicagoland craft brewers took the stage to discuss technology’s role in their industry.

“There’s a lot of science involved too, there’s a lot of chemistry and making things taste right and getting the right mix of hops and malts and all that sort of stuff,” said Lisa Gregor, owner of Church Street Brewing Company. “And I think a lot of people actually just think it’s simple. You just throw together some stuff and sit back and have a beer. And it’s not that way at all.”

Gregor was joined by Skeleton Key Brewery’s Emily Slayton and Rabid Brewing’s Raiye Rosado. They each volunteered an idea of how technology could improve the brewing industry.

Misconceptions

The panel also said there are misconceptions about how technology is used in craft brewing.

“Everything is still very manual,” said Slayton. “So when we are brewing, we are still opening up things and closing things and checking things and constantly testing and measuring. It doesn’t do it for us.”

All in attendance at the Tech Talk were invited afterwards to Granite City Brewery for an after party.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.